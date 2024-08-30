Dancing With the Stars fans won’t be seeing Peta Murgatroyd back in the ballroom this season.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday, August 29, the 38-year-old confirmed that she isn’t competing as a pro when DWTS returns for season 33 in the fall. “In terms of me [and] Dancing With the Stars, guys, I’m sorry, it’s not this season,” she said. “It’s just too soon.”

Murgatroyd made the big announcement less than two months after welcoming her third baby with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!” Chmerkovskiy, 44, wrote via Instagram on July 12, sharing a selfie with his wife cradling their baby boy. “Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push!”

Chmerkovskiy, who appeared on 17 seasons of DWTS throughout his career, thanked fans for their “beautiful messages” about the pair’s growing family. “Means a lot and very much appreciated,” he added.

Murgatroyd later introduced their newborn son in an Instagram post of her own, revealing the little one’s name: Milan. “The fam is complete 🥹,” she gushed.

The couple tied the knot in July 2017, six months after welcoming son Shai. Their second son, Rio, arrived in June 2023.

Murgatroyd last competed on DWTS in 2022 with actor Jason Lewis. They were the first pair to be eliminated from season 31. She’s won two mirrorball trophies in her 15 seasons as a pro: first with season 14 partner Donald Driver and again with season 22 partner Nyle DiMarco.

Little is known about who is officially returning for season 33 this fall — and only one celebrity contestant, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, has been revealed so far. Earlier this month, pro dancer Lindsay Arnold confirmed she won’t be part of the upcoming season.

“No conversations have really gone on,” she said in a recent TikTok video. “It’s not really something that’s been in the cards for me at this time in my life.”

Arnold, 30, reassured fans that she hasn’t completely ruled out a potential return down the line. “Never say never,” she said. “But I will say, it’s been so fun to be able to watch and support my sister Rylee. It feels like this is just so meant to be … I just love the way things are going.”

Fellow pro Witney Carson, meanwhile, revealed on Thursday that she is heading back to the ballroom, teasing via Instagram, “Just you wait until you meet my partner, you guys are gonna die.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC September 17.