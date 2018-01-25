Peter Kraus is making all the right choices for himself, and for all the right reasons. The fitness guru recently sat down with Us Weekly to explain why he turned down the chance to star on The Bachelor Winter Games.

“Reality TV is not something that I want to pursue at this time,” Kraus, who placed second on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette, told Us on Wednesday, January 24. “It’s something that didn’t really fit into my enjoyment in life. I’m very happy and in a great place and it just didn’t seem like a good fit for now.”

As for the main reason why the former model vetoed the gig? “I’m terrible on ice,” Kraus joked. “Everybody thinks because we live in a cold climate we’d be good at it. I’m terrible. So I’m probably happy that I didn’t get on, but they just didn’t ask. They didn’t pick me, I should say.”

The Hive app creator explained that he’s content with not appearing on the spinoff. “There’s always something on. It would’ve been actually very difficult to find someone to take over the business again,” he noted, later adding that he is open to partaking in another reality show “should the right opportunity come at the right time.”

During his chat with Us, Kraus, who fans were certain would be the next Bachelor before Arie Luyendyk Jr. was cast, opened up about not being the season’s latest lead. “I’ve thought about it. But I’m happy it’s not me,” the Wisconsin native admitted. “Like reality TV is … it’s a whole ‘other beast. The amount of pressure that he has to face now, he’s on every magazine cover. He’s all over the place, and people have their opinions of him and I don’t know. It’s a world I am happy without.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor Winter Games premieres on ABC on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

