Selling the OC’s Alexandra Jarvis still believes Sean Palmieri’s accusations that costar Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa propositioned him with a threesome.

“Sean and I are still very close friends and I know a lot more of what was going on than a lot of other people do,” Jarvis, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 3 premiere, “so I still completely stand by Sean’s side.”

During season 3 of the Netflix reality show, Sean, 28, claimed to his costars that Austin, 33, and his wife were a “little bit flirty” with him. He went on to detail a night he was invited over to the couple’s house for dinner, where he was allegedly propositioned to have a threesome.

In a separate scene, Sean and Lisa, 35, denied the claims and said they’ve never had a three-way. “His story is he came over, we ‘drugged him’ with marijuana cookies and tried to have a three-way with him,” Austin said. “That pisses me off. …That guy has some sick s–t going on in his head to even come up with that scenario.”

From Jarvis’ perspective, however, she said her colleague and friend has always told the truth to her.

“[Sean’s] always been a straight shooter with me and I know there’s just a lot of details and I know it’s hard,” she explained to Us. “It’s probably going to be hard for the audience to pick up all the things. There’s a lot. It’s chaotic. But yeah, everything that he ever told me has been straight up.”

Earlier this month, Jason Oppenheim exclusively confirmed to Us that Sean had left the Oppenheim Group after filming season 3. Although Jason said it was Sean’s “decision” to leave the agency, he imagined that the drama played a role in his exit.

From Austin’s perspective, Sean’s departure is something to celebrate as the office can be a little less toxic.

“It felt like when he was there, I couldn’t be there,” Austin explained to Us. “Some of us didn’t want to be there when he was there. If we had events or anything, it was kind of like we were trying to keep ourselves separate because I don’t want that in my life. I have enough going on. I’m a father, I’m a husband and I am growing my business. That’s what my focus is on, and I don’t need to deal with lies and rumors.

Selling the OC season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi