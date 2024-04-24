Selling the OC‘s Alexandra Jarvis has officially parted ways with the Oppenheim Group.

“I don’t want to speak for Jarvis, but … she decided to do what’s best for her, and I have a lot of respect for that,” Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim told People on Wednesday, April 24. “We’re still on good terms.”

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Jarvis, 33, had departed from the real estate firm.

Selling the OC, which is a spinoff of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, has had multiple cast shakeups in recent months.

In November 2023, cast member Sean Palmieri announced his decision to move on from the Oppenheim Group. “Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me, and I’m really excited for the future,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he “just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor” named Steve Games. “Our team recently just launched with Coldwell Banker West.”

Cast member Tyler Stanaland also previously shared with Us Weekly that he was leaving the firm. “I will be joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman and I look forward to aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” Stanaland told Us in a statement in September 2023. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

After Stanaland was cast on Selling the OC season 1, fans quickly speculated that he and costar Alex Hall were more than friends. At the time, Stanaland was married to Brittany Snow, but the twosome announced their separation in September 2022.

Months later, Snow, 38, filed for divorce in January 2023 and they reached a settlement in July of that year. Since then, Selling the OC fans have been watching the dynamics between Hall and Stanaland, with season 2 of the series ending with the twosome sharing a kiss.

Stanaland and Hall’s relationship seems to be the central focus of Selling the OC season 3, which dropped a trailer earlier this month. In the preview, the duo’s romance turns rocky as they are seen exchanging several heated discussions.

“You swooned me and then you f—king disappeared,” Hall said in the clip while speaking with Stanaland. “What do you want?

Selling the OC season 3 can be streamed on Netflix starting on Friday, May 3.