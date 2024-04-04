https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7XtOisATHo

They’re back! The season 3 trailer for Selling the OC has just been released — and it’s full of big homes and even bigger drama.

The teaser, which dropped on Thursday, April 4, features Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland front and center after season 2 of the Netflix series concluded with the pair exploring their feelings for each other by sharing a kiss. In the preview for season 3, the duo’s relationship has seemingly turned rocky as they can be seen in several heated discussions, including one where tension appears to be at an all-time high.

“You swooned me and then you f—king disappeared,” Alex, 33, states in one clip while speaking with Tyler, 34. “What do you want?

Tyler, meanwhile, tries to express his feelings and concerns for Alex as he tells her, “When we’re trying to force it, neither one of us are on the same page. I don’t want to run this thing into the ground.”

Before Alex gets a chance to respond, the camera cuts to her looking upset as she reveals that she’s “out and done.”

Since Selling the OC premiered in August 2022, fans speculated that Tyler and Alex were more than just friends and coworkers. At the time, Tyler denied having any romantic feelings for Alex as he was then married to Brittany Snow. Snow, 38, and Tyler announced their separation in September 2022.

A few months later, the Pitch Perfect actress filed for divorce in January 2023, and they officially reached a settlement in July of that year. Viewers have been waiting to see how his dynamic with Alex with shift ever since.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Ali Harper continues to struggle with her new role at the Oppenheim Group, and her bosses, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, begin to show concern about whether or not she’s cut out for the job. At one point, Jason, 45, notes, “She has not developed the experience that she should have at this stage in the game.”

Austin Victoria, meanwhile, is trying to put down some roots and house-hunting himself. “Lisa and I are trying to buy a house,” he explains while talking about a property he wants to sell. “This is a $200,000 commission. It’s a big chunk of money that would help me.”

Everything with Austin isn’t all positive. The trailer shows a feud has emerged between him and Sean Palmieri, who are seen having tense words outside the Oppenheim Group office. (Palmieri announced in November 2023 that he had exited the Oppenheim Group in favor of another real estate firm.)

“I heard some rumors that you’ve started,” Austin, 32, points out as he confronts Sean, 28. “Rumors about what?” Sean responds before Austin tells him “not to play stupid.”

The last moments of the trailer show all the Orange County real estate agents at a horse track together, though the group outing seems to be anything but pleasant. “If Jason is the broker that I think he is,” a voice can be heard saying, “he’s not going to last much longer in the f—king Oppenheim Group.”

Viewers then see Sean walk by Austin as he utters, “I didn’t want it to end like this, man.”

Selling the OC season 3 hits Netflix on Friday, May 3.