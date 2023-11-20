Selling the OC star Sean Palmieri is moving on from the Oppenheim Group in favor of another real estate firm.

“Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me, and I’m really excited for the future,” Sean told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 20, adding that he “just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor” named Steve Games. “Our team recently just launched with Coldwell Banker West.”

Sean noted that it brings him “great joy” to return to the real estate market in San Diego County, which is where he landed after moving from Florida to California.

“I’m eager to explore the opportunities that lie ahead for my business and success in this vibrant community,” he continued.

Sean’s departure announcement comes days after the Selling the OC season 3 trailer debuted during the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion on November 15. Based on the teaser, it seems season 3 was filmed before his exit. (A release date for the new season has yet to be revealed.)

The clip also hinted that there will be plenty of tension between Sean and his Selling the OC costars when the third season premieres.

“Sean is in? trouble, his business is suffering,” Gio Helou said at one point. Tyler Stanaland added, “He has never sold anything.”

During a group trip to the beach, Sean appeared to start a fight with Tyler, saying, “It’d be really nice if I had daddy handing me all my listings.”

Sean will also seemingly go head-to-head with Austin Victoria over unspecified rumors.

“You really going to make this s–t up?” Austin asked in the trailer. He then appeared to start pushing Sean as things between the duo got heated.

Sean isn’t the only Selling the OC cast member who might be making season 3 his last. Tyler, 34, confirmed his departure from the O Group last month.

“I will be joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman and I look forward to aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” he told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

Tyler and Sean are the first Selling the OC cast members to depart the O Group since the Selling Sunset spinoff premiered in August 2022.