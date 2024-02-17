It looks like Suits: L.A. will be missing two major stars in the courtroom when it premieres: Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

“I mean, I think it’s in a world where some characters could in fact come [back],” Macht, 52, told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview earlier this month alongside Adams, 42.

However, the duo doesn’t think their characters will be part of the upcoming lawyer series because nobody has actually reached out to either of them about reprising their roles.

“I have yet to be asked,” Adams said. “It sounds like it’s a spinoff where they’re really building a new world with new characters and a whole new story.”

While they may not have been asked to be part of Suits: L.A., Adams and Macht revealed that they have both been in touch with people involved in the project. “I’ve spoken to [series creator Aaron Korsh],” Adams said.

“I haven’t spoken to Aaron, [but] I’ve gotten a couple texts from him,” Macht added. “He’s early in the process of casting. He is busy, you know, in the early days of making a new show and he is creating a separate world. This world will land in Los Angeles.”

However, Adams said he’d be happy to return if asked. “If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again,” he told Variety in January. “I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people.”

The original show Suits, starred Adams as Mike Ross, a college dropout with a photographic memory who talked his way into a job at New York’s best law firm, Pearson Hardman, where he worked alongside one of the city’s top closers, Harvey Specter (Macht).

The series started in 2011 on USA Network and went on for nine seasons before it ended in 2019. The legal drama famously starred Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Mike’s love interest, before she married Prince Harry.

Suits L.A. hasn’t been given an air date yet as the pilot was only ordered earlier this month, but details are starting to surface. The procedural will follow former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black (Stephen Amell) as he reinvents himself in Los Angeles and builds a law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law. The first episode is expected to start filming in Vancouver next month.

As far as having any advice for Amell, 42, and the rest of the cast, Macht had one tip for remembering the legal jargon. “If they can get their hands on a digital device where they can take the dialogue and download it to a little chip and stick it in their head, it might be a lot easier for them to say the words every day,” he joked.

Adams teased that the lawyer verbiage was never a problem for him, claiming, “I had no problem with that, so I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “[Remember,] it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and you’re going to have a ball because Aaron’s a great writer, and they’re good people to make a show with.”

While the California-set spinoff of Suits is currently getting a lot of buzz, it’s actually not the first one the legal drama has spawned. In fact, the short-lived show Pearson debuted in 2019, following Gina Torres‘ character, Jessica Pearson, as she navigated the rough waters of Chicago politics. Pearson was canceled after one season.

Suits is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.