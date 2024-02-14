Stephen Amell Tapped as Lead for NBC Spinoff ‘Suits L.A.’

Suits L.A. has found their leading man with Stephen Amell.

The actor confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, writing, “For the record, I’m a 42 regular.”

The extension of the Suits universe will reportedly begin filming in March in Vancouver, Canada, per Deadline.

Suits L.A. is not a reboot or revival of the Aaron Korsh show but instead, will follow former federal prosecutor Ted Black, played by Amell, 42.

The New York attorney finds himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles at his criminal and entertainment law firm after mysterious events from his past lead him to reinvent himself out west, according to Deadline. As Suits fans have come to expect, Ted’s personal and professional life mixes with the cast of characters.

Ted opened his law firm in the City of Angels with old friend Stuart Lane. While Ted is described as “charismatic,” his pal’s identity — and which actor will be portraying him — has still left fans guessing.

Amell has been acting in Hollywood for two decades. He’s best known for his role as Oliver Queen in The CW’s Arrow, a TV series based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name. He appeared for eight seasons before the show aired its final episode in 2020. He went on to appear in several other shows on the network including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Supergirl.

Despite a successful acting career, Amell has had personal ups and downs over the years and has found himself at the center of scandal.

In June 2020, Amell sparked controversy when he decided to keep hosting his podcast “How’d You Do It?” amid the Black Lives Matter protests. After comic book writer Tee Franklin called the actor “racist” on social media, Amell responded via Twitter, “You totally nailed me. Hope that makes you feel better. I just followed you… so if you need something or you want to help me better understand, hit me up and we can chat!”

Amell made headlines two years later after he was escorted off a plane in Austin, Texas following a disagreement with his wife, Cassandra Jean, whom he married in 2012. (Amell and Jean share two children, daughter Maverick and son Bowen.)

He reflected on the incident two months later during an appearance on the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

“I had too many drinks in a public place, and I got on a plane. I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset,” he said. “My wife said one thing the entire time, ‘If you don’t lower your voice, they’re going to ask you to get off the plane.’ I referred to it as an argument between my wife and I. It was not an argument. This is 100 percent my fault.”

Amell raised eyebrows again in July 2023 when he publicly opposed the actors union’s decision to strike following a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. At the time, the second season of his show Heels premiered, but it was canceled for good two months later.

“I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking,” he told fans at GalaxyCon. “I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like [Heels], the show that I’m on that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic.”

He later backtracked his statements via Instagram, assuring, “For the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union.”