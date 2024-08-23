Talking about s-e-x used to be so taboo, but celebs have never strayed from sharing what goes down behind closed doors. From losing their virginity to admissions of arousal during intimate scenes, some A-listers have bared it all — literally. Now stars are using their platform to take the pressure off sex, spilling the not-so-dirty details about their decision to embrace celibacy.

Khloé Kardashian received major props when declaring she’s over “judgy” people questioning her singlehood in a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing that she’s “celibate” because, yes, it’s hard to have sex when you’re a mom of two. After hearing the most outspoken Kardashian-Jenner sister speak her truth, TikTok videos tagged with the term started blowing up, and Us is on board with celibacy becoming the newest trend in the sex-positive movement.

But what’s led to the rise of celibacy and the conversation surrounding it? Earlier this year, Bumble dropped a controversial ad stating: “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.” The dating app caused quite a stir, apologizing for ruffling feathers with their choice of wording. Let’s not forget, some people are using these apps for more than just sex — like genuine human connection, perhaps? But proving Bumble wrong is hardly the only reason millennials and Gen Zers aren’t getting busy in the bedroom. Studies have shown that the number of Americans having sex has been declining over the last 20 years, despite the pressure of dating being on the rise. But why?

Self-love — ever heard of it? — is one buzzy term within Hollywood and around the world that’s high on the list of reasons to stay celibate. Some psychologists (it depends on who you ask) feel as though loving oneself first will lead to more meaningful romantic relationships in the future. Tiffany Haddish is living, breathing proof. The comedian called herself “a prize,” noting, “I don’t wanna lay down with just anybody,” during a May episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “I just feel like, dang… these dudes gotta qualify.”

Julia Fox, however, is staying abstinent — in her own words — for a whole other reason. The It Girl is sending a message to fellow females, telling them to take control of their bodies. “I feel like more women should really get on that, because we hold the power,” she said in an interview this May. Ladies, who can argue with that?

But famous women aren’t the only ones staying chaste. Lenny Kravitz might have even kicked off the trend, recently revealing that he’s been single and staying celibate for the past nine years, crediting his spirituality. Respect.

While these stars have different reasons for not sharing their bedrooms, they all have two things in common: Celibacy is a choice they made for themselves, and they seem to be happier for it. In a world where everyone is chasing the high of happiness, this gives Us something to think about.