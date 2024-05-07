Tiffany Haddish is maintaining a vow of celibacy — she’s just doing it her own way.

Haddish, 44, was asked about the recent revelation that she purposefully hasn’t had sex in months, which she said went hand-in-hand with her decision to get sober.

“Pause, pause, pause,” Haddish said during a Tuesday, May 7 appearance on The View. “Just because I ain’t got nothin’ in there don’t mean I’m trying to be like, ‘No, I don’t want to give up none.’ I would like to. But they have to earn it.”

When pushed for details about her celibacy guidelines, Haddish had no problem getting specific.

“Kissing don’t count,” she said. “Nobody is inside of my body. I look at it like this: Every time you let somebody in, as a woman at least, I feel like you’re giving up a piece of yourself. You’re sharing your soul with this person.”

She further explained, “I don’t think everybody deserves to get a piece of my soul. They need to qualify for it.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was on Haddish’s wavelength, saying her celibacy rules were “like a loan.” Goldberg, 68, said, “You need to qualify.”

“I need to know your credit score,” Haddish joked. “Do you have an EIN [Employer Identification] number? Do you have employees? Are they long-term employees? Do they like working for you? Do they like being in your presence? Are you a good leader? Because once I let you inside of me, I’m going to want to follow you.”

Haddish concluded that her celibacy vow, however flexible it might be, has allowed her to have a clearer head about things.

“Some men, their sperm is like mind control juice,” she joked. “Don’t get me started.”

Haddish recently opened up about her decision to go celibate, which coincided with her giving up alcohol after two separate DUI arrests.

“They went together,” Haddish told People in April. “With alcohol [my mind] would just be like, ‘You’re horny, let’s just do it.’”

Ultimately, Haddish said, she was tired of “waking up next to ugly men.”

Haddish also expressed how celibacy has actually been quite simple to accomplish after recently finding joy in exercise.

“It feels easy,” she said on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast Monday, May 6. “I don’t know, I’ve been working out a lot. So I feel like I get my sexual frustrations out in the workout.”