Tiffany Haddish revealed that she’s embarked on a sobriety journey following her 2023 DUI arrest.

“I haven’t drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days,” the comedian, 44, said during the Friday, March 22, episode of “The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet,” noting, “It’s not that hard.”

Haddish explained that her sobriety was “court-mandated,” adding, “You know, two years I’ve been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they’re like, ‘OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool.'”

Haddish, who was previously arrested for a DUI in 2022, has “been passing every single” test while not “participating” in the use of substances. “There’s been no problem. … I wasn’t participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful,” she explained.

The actress has learned some valuable lessons throughout her foray into sobriety. “I’m learning now, like, I had friends that used to drink and stuff when I was a teenager and they used to do drugs and all that, but it wasn’t really something I was into. I just thought it was that one person’s problem,” she said. “And now, with my journey, I’m learning that it’s an epidemic. It’s a big deal, especially with [people in their] 30s.”

In November 2023, Haddish was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles, marking her second offense in two years. She was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle and faced two DUI misdemeanor charges.

Haddish initially spoke out about her arrest just days after the incident. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023, noting that “this will never happen again.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Haddish accepted a plea deal in regards to her second arrest. She pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge (reckless driving involving alcohol) in court. Her misdemeanor charges were officially dismissed as part of the agreement.

The Los Angeles District Attorney notified Us that Haddish was placed on one year of summary probation. Additionally, she was mandated to complete a driver’s education course, perform 40 hours of community service and pay a fine.

“Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation — not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed — and looks forward to this being behind her,” her lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Rolling Stone in a statement at the time.

Throughout her legal troubles, Haddish has kept a lighthearted attitude, previously joking about the ordeal during a December 2023 comedy set. One month later, she assured fans that she’s still allowed behind the wheel after her arrest.

“I still have a valid drivers license. You know, in the state of California when you really get a for real DUI, they suspend your license when you blow over the limit,” she said during an Instagram Live. “But if you’re not over the limit, your license is valid.”