Tiffany Haddish claimed she’s still allowed behind the wheel following her DUI arrest.

“I still have a valid drivers license. You know, in the state of California when you really get a for real DUI, they suspend your license when you blow over the limit,” Haddish, 44, said during an Instagram Live on Sunday, January 21, according to Page Six. “But if you’re not over the limit, your license is valid.”

The comedian assured her followers she was still able to drive, adding, “My license is not suspended. It’s very valid, very, very valid.” Haddish also claimed that her driving rights were “restricted for only four days.”

Haddish has been spotted in the driver’s seat of her car after being arrested in November 2023. Authorities allegedly found Haddish asleep behind the wheel hours after she performed a Thanksgiving comedy set at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

Haddish addressed the situation later that month, telling Entertainment Tonight that she had plans to “get some help.” (Haddish was previously arrested for a DUI in Georgia in January 2022.)

Last month, Haddish was officially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. She pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanors during an arrangement, and a pretrial hearing has been set for February 14, 2024.

Haddish has made several lighthearted comments about her arrest. “You ain’t lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y’all,” she quipped during a December 2023 comedy set. “If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice.”

In the aftermath of her legal issues, Haddish’s former manager and close friend Tony Mercedes gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into her state of mind.

“Her spirits are up and she remains positive about the outcome of her current legal battles. For Tiffany, it’s about really restructuring and reorganizing not only her life but her company and her brand to make sure she has the right people in place to help her get through it because she realizes she is not equipped to do everything by herself. It’s impossible,” Mercedes told Us in December 2023. “Somebody has to make sure she is on point and make sure that they monitor what sort of movements she makes. Is she moving to the left and maybe say let’s go the right. Find that right person to make sure she doesn’t stray off the path.”

Mercedes noted that Haddish has confidence in her legal team. “As far as legal issues, she’s hired attorneys and she’s standing on business and will be getting the best legal and therapeutic help she needs,” he shared with Us. “She has been in therapy for years.”