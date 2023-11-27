Tiffany Haddish spoke out about being arrested for DUI after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel for a second time.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” Haddish, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 27, adding that “this will never happen again.” She also noted that she has been in “good spirits” since her arrest.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the comedian was taken into custody by police in Beverly, Hills, California, on Friday, November 24. According to TMZ, law enforcement officers reportedly received a call about a person stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive who appeared to be asleep while their car was still running. The authorities arrested Haddish for a DUI at the scene.

Prior to the incident, Haddish performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday, November 23, in conjunction with the venue’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for locals. After the show, she posted an Instagram video of herself dancing at Yachtley Crew’s concert.

Related: Tiffany Haddish's Ups and Downs Through the Years Tiffany Haddish has been a comedy force since landing her breakthrough role in Girls Trip, but she’s also faced some challenges throughout her career. Haddish portrayed the sex-positive character Dina, who went on a blowout getaway with a circle of friends played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the 2017 movie. […]

Haddish later documented her attempt to continue celebrating at another event. “What up, y’all? Now, I’m in Inglewood [and I’m] trying to go to the Habesha party,” she said in a second video. “Trying to get my East African on. You know, I’ve been partying with the white people. Now, I’m trying to party with my East Africans and they won’t let me in the club. They won’t let the hot dish in.”

Haddish was previously involved in a similar incident in January 2022. Us confirmed at the time that she was arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after Atlanta police responded to a call of someone asleep at the wheel. She was booked and released hours later after posting a $1,666 bond.

Later that month, Haddish made light of the ordeal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four … in uniform,” she joked at the time, simultaneously referring to her arrest and her 2021 split from Common. “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She added: “I wasn’t expecting it.”

If you or someone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.