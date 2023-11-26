Tiffany Haddish dodged addressing her recent DUI charge during her stand-up set on Friday, November 24.

While at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California, an audience member asked Haddish, 43, what had happened “last night.”

“You tell me,” she quipped via audio obtained by TMZ. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, a career, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers.”

After her special Thanksgiving set at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, November 24, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of a DUI. The comedian was cited by Beverly Hills police officers and was handcuffed and escorted into the back of their vehicle.

Related: Tiffany Haddish's Ups and Downs Through the Years Tiffany Haddish has been a comedy force since landing her breakthrough role in Girls Trip, but she’s also faced some challenges throughout her career. Haddish portrayed the sex-positive character Dina, who went on a blowout getaway with a circle of friends played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the 2017 movie. […]

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, law enforcement officers received a call about a person stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, who was seemingly sleeping while the car continued running.

After her set finished that night and prior to her arrest, Haddish posted Instagram videos of herself dancing at Yachtley Crew’s concert.

“What up, y’all? Now, I’m in Inglewood [and I’m] trying to go to the Habesha party,” she said in a follow-up video posted on Thursday, November 23. “Trying to get my East African on. You know, I’ve been partying with the white people. Now, I’m trying to party with my East Africans and they won’t let me in the club. They won’t let the hot dish in.”

This is not the first time that Haddish has been arrested for a DUI. In January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that Atlanta officers responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel. Haddish, who was booked for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, was released several hours later after posting a $1,666 bond.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

When Hadish made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, she made a similar joke as she did on Friday.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four … in uniform,” she said, while also poking fun at her breakup from Common. “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.