Tiffany Haddish is moving on after her recent DUI.

“You ain’t lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y’all,” Haddish, 44, joked during her Christmas set at Los Angeles’ The Laugh Factory on Monday, December 25, according to a video obtained by TMZ. “If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice.”

Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Haddish was arrested for a DUI after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. She broke her silence on the incident — her second DUI offense in two years — days later.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight on November 27, adding that “this will never happen again.” The comedian did say that, despite the arrest, she’s been in “good spirits.”

Related: Tiffany Haddish's Ups and Downs Through the Years Tiffany Haddish has been a comedy force since landing her breakthrough role in Girls Trip, but she’s also faced some challenges throughout her career. Haddish portrayed the sex-positive character Dina, who went on a blowout getaway with a circle of friends played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the 2017 movie. […]

Haddish was charged with two DUI misdemeanors — driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content — by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier this month.

“Driving under the influence poses an imminent threat to our community, with its repercussions extending beyond individual actions to inflict profound harm, including the devastating loss of life,” the L.A. County’s District Attorney’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “It is crucial for everyone to stop and consider the potential consequences on others, especially during this holiday season as many attend celebrations with their loved ones.”

The statement concluded with a “hope” that Haddish “takes these allegations of driving under the influence seriously and considers the well-being of everyone in our community in the future.”

Us confirmed on December 20 that the defense counsel entered a not guilty plea on Haddish’s behalf in a Los Angeles court. A pretrial hearing has been set for February 14, 2024.

Haddish’s friend and former manager Tony Mercedes exclusively told Us earlier this month that Haddish was “on her annual vacation in Hawaii” ahead of the holidays.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

“She is rebooting herself for the upcoming year,” Mercedes told Us. “Her spirits are up and she remains positive about the outcome of her current legal battles.”

Going into 2024, Haddish is looking into “restructuring and reorganizing” her life, “her company and her brand.”

“Somebody has to make sure she is on point and make sure that they monitor what sort of movements she makes,” Mercedes continued. “Is she moving to the left and maybe say let’s go the right. Find that right person to make sure she doesn’t stray off the path.”