Tiffany Haddish has pleaded not guilty one week after being charged in her Los Angeles DUI case.

The defense counsel entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Haddish, 44, during an arrangement on Wednesday, December 20, Us Weekly can confirm. Haddish was charged with two DUI misdemeanors by the L.A. County District Attorney’s office earlier this month, and a pretrial hearing has been set for February 14, 2024.

Haddish was arrested for a DUI after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel early in the morning on November 24. At the time, TMZ reported that law enforcement discovered Haddish stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive in L.A., after which she was arrested and released. Her arrest came hours after she performed a Thanksgiving comedy set at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

Later that day, Haddish dodged a question about her incident during another Laugh Factory performance. “You tell me,” she told attendees during her gig, per audio obtained by TMZ. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, a career, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers.”

Haddish broke her silence about her DUI arrest — her second occurrence in two years — days later, telling Entertainment Tonight that she is “going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” She went on to note that she was in “good spirits” and that an accident like “this will never happen again.” (She was previously arrested for a DUI in Atlanta in January 2022 and was released on bond several hours later.)

The Haunted Mansion actress was officially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content on December 13. “Driving under the influence poses an imminent threat to our community, with its repercussions extending beyond individual actions to inflict profound harm, including the devastating loss of life,” a representative for the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney told Us. “It is crucial for everyone to stop and consider the potential consequences on others, especially during this holiday season as many attend celebrations with their loved ones.”

The statement continued: “It is our hope that Ms. Haddish takes these allegations of driving under the influence seriously and considers the well-being of everyone in our community in the future.”

Amid her legal drama, Haddish has been sharing photos and videos from her tropical Hawaii vacation with fans via Instagram. “I Love being silly on the black sand beach. I have always wanted to do a swimsuit photo shoot,” she captioned snaps of herself posing for funny pics in a royal blue swimsuit on Sunday, December 17. “This silly one will do for now #Hana #hawaii #sheready.”

On Tuesday, December 19, Haddish showed off her gorgeous view of a river and mountains in another Instagram upload. “Look at what God did,” she stated in a video.