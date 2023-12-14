Tiffany Haddish has reportedly been charged after her DUI arrest in Los Angeles last month.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday, December 13, that upon reviewing Haddish’s case, she has been charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC. Her arraignment has been scheduled for December 22, according to Entertainment Tonight. TMZ was first to break the news.

Us Weekly has reached out to Haddish’s team for comment.

Last month, Us confirmed that Haddish was cited by Beverly Hills, California, police officers. She was handcuffed and escorted into the back of their vehicle. At the time, TMZ reported that law enforcement officers received a call about a person who was seemingly asleep behind the wheel of their car while it was still running. The authorities arrested Haddish at the scene.

Before her arrest, Haddish was performing at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood several hours earlier for a special Thanksgiving standup set. The venue had hosted its 43rd annual free feast for residents. After the show, Haddish celebrated and shared footage of herself dancing at Yachtley Crew’s concert.

“What up, y’all? Now, I’m in Inglewood [and I’m] trying to go to the Habesha party,” she said in the November clip. “Trying to get my East African on. You know, I’ve been partying with the white people. Now, I’m trying to party with my East Africans and they won’t let me in the club. They won’t let the hot dish in.”

This wasn’t Haddish’s first time being arrested for a DUI. Last year, Haddish found herself in a similar incident. Us confirmed in January 2022 that the actress was arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after Atlanta police responded to a call of someone asleep at the wheel. She was booked and released hours later after posting a $1,666 bond.

Shortly after news broke of her second arrest, Haddish took the stage again for a set in Long Beach, California, but dodged questions from the audience about her arrest.

“I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, a career, preferably in uniform,” she told the audience. “God answered my prayers.”

A few days later, she broke her silence about the incident.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that “this will never happen again.” She also noted that she has been in “good spirits” since her arrest.