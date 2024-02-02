Tiffany Haddish has accepted a plea deal months after her latest DUI arrest.

Haddish, 44, appeared in court on Thursday, February 1, and pleaded no contest to reckless driving, according to multiple outlets.

“Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation — not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed — and looks forward to this being behind her,” her lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Rolling Stone in a statement on Thursday.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Haddish was arrested for a DUI — her second in two years — after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle. She was charged with two DUI misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty the following month. Both charges were officially dropped on Thursday in favor of Haddish’s plea deal.

Related: Tiffany Haddish's Ups and Downs Through the Years Tiffany Haddish has been a comedy force since landing her breakthrough role in Girls Trip, but she’s also faced some challenges throughout her career. Haddish portrayed the sex-positive character Dina, who went on a blowout getaway with a circle of friends played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the 2017 movie. […]

Haddish broke her silence on her arrest days after the incident occurred.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023, noting that “this will never happen again.”

Haddish has also poked fun at her arrest during various appearances.

“You ain’t lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y’all,” she joked during a December 2023 comedy show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. “If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice.”

Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, Haddish’s former manager and close friend Tony Mercedes exclusively told Us that the comedian was “rebooting herself for the upcoming year” following her brush with the law.

“Her spirits are up and she remains positive about the outcome of her current legal battles,” Mercedes added, explaining that Haddish was focusing on “restructuring and reorganizing” her life going into 2024.

“Somebody has to make sure she is on point and make sure that they monitor what sort of movements she makes,” Mercedes continued at the time. “Find that right person to make sure she doesn’t stray off the path.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Haddish, for her part, shared a major life update late last month.

“I still have a valid drivers license. You know, in the state of California when you really get a for real DUI, they suspend your license when you blow over the limit,” she said during an Instagram Live on January 21. “But if you’re not over the limit, your license is valid.”

Haddish, whose blood alcohol content was .08 percent at the time of her arrest, made it clear that her license had not been suspended.

“It’s very valid, very, very valid,” she added, explaining that her ability to drive had been “restricted for only four days.”