



Her decision. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman revealed just how much of his late wife Beth Chapman’s final days fans will see on Dog’s Most Wanted.

“Beth is Beth,” the reality star, 66, told Us Weekly exclusively on August 28. “If she could have said it, she’d have brought the cameras in to the very last second. But when the hospital put her in an induced coma, and then, right then, I took over and said, ‘Cell phones, cameras, that’s nothing. None of that.’”

Dog added: “But she would have had them right in there. … All but the last day, you get to see.”

The Dog the Bounty Hunter alum at first joked that Beth wanted the cameras around in her last moments because she hoped “to outdo me.” However, he grew more serious while noting that the move was in her nature. “She was just like that,” he explained. “If everything was OK, and then she was proud of the family, proud of herself, proud of me. She wanted people to see why she was so proud.”

Dog emphasized that he would keep up the mantle in her absence. “I think five more years, I pass the baton to [son] Leland [Chapman],” he told Us. “I’ll still be like Charlie’s Angels. I’ll still supervise.”

Beth died at age 51 in June following a battle with throat and lung cancer. She and Dog were married for 13 years and shared two children: Bonnie and Garry.

Dog previously told Us that he plans to date again but not make a more serious commitment. “There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he admitted. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on WGN Wednesday, September 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

