



“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, August 28. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married. I still put the pillows in the middle of the bed. This morning I thought she was still there.”

Dog added that he doesn’t “like the word widower,” admitting he’s lonely.

“I have to have the companionship,” he explained to Us. “I don’t do single s–t.”

Us confirmed on June 26 that Beth died at a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, after a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer. She was 51 years old.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth,” Dog tweeted at the time. “See you on the other side.”

Earlier this month, the bounty hunter was spotted having dinner with a female friend in Los Angeles. Hours later, Dog’s daughter Bonnie Chapman shut down speculation that her father was dating again.

“Pissed on my father’s behalf that he can’t go on a business dinner without someone speculating he’s on a date,” she wrote on August 11 via Instagram Story. “Leave our family alone please. Leave my father alone, let him try to continue our business in peace.”

On Wednesday, Dog told Us that his daughter has similar sentiments to Beth about his love life.

“She’s me in her heart, but her mother in her words,” he said. “She’s like the girl of the family so she says I can’t even date. I tease her right now – ‘Do not worry, Daddy’s not getting married. You have Daddy’s word of honor. … But I’ve never been single.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on WGN Wednesday, September 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

