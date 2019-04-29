Beth Chapman is speaking out about the fight of her life. The reality star will discuss her cancer battle during two Mother’s Day services at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday, May 12, and she recently gave fans an update about her health struggles.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” the 51-year-old said, per radio station Q105. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Beth, the wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, revealed a stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017 and was given the all-clear a few months later. However, doctors discovered the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs in November 2018 when she underwent emergency surgery. She started chemotherapy the following month.

Dog, 66, opened up to Us Weekly about his wife’s health scare in December. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” he said at the time. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. … I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Beth, who has been filming the new WGN series Dog’s Most Wanted with her husband, had been rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with serious breathing issues. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” the source said. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

An insider told Us the following day that “doctors drained almost four liters of fluid from her lungs” and that Beth was “at home resting.”

In December, Dog told Us about Beth’s resilience. “She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” he said. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

