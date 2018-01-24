Will Beyonce Be in Attendance at the 2018 Grammys?

After a show-stopping performance at last year’s show, Beyoncé will be in attendance at the 2018 Grammys this weekend, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“She has called in a bunch of dresses for the Grammys,” one source tells Us on Wednesday, January 24. “So, safe to say she’ll be attending with Jay on Sunday.”

Another source also confirms to Us that the “Formation” singer will be there to support her husband Jay-Z, who is nominated for eight awards for his album 4:44. While the “Family Feud” rapper is leading with the most nominations, he has reportedly chosen not to take the stage on Sunday, according to Billboard.

His wife performed songs from her album Lemonade at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards last year, making it her first performance since she announced last February that she was pregnant and expecting twins. This year’s performers were revealed on January 4, and the “Sorry” singer also didn’t appear on the list.

Beyoncé’s comeback performance after giving birth was announced earlier this month and she is set to headline Coachella in April. The “All Night” singer is returning to the music festival after postponing her 2017 performance while she was expecting her now-7-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir, following doctor’s orders. The couple, who tied the knot in Paris in April 2008, also share daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

The 60th annual ceremony will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28. The show will be broadcast live on CBS from 7:30 to 11 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!