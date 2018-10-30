Protecting her privacy. Teresa Giudice decided not to have The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras present following the news that her husband, Joe Giudice, would be deported.

“We weren’t filming when this just happened,” Teresa, 46, told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. On October 10, Joe, 46, was ordered to leave the U.S. after completing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

However, she isn’t counting out having the aftermath shown on the hit Bravo show. “I can’t predict the future,” she said.

One thing she is sure of? The family is sticking together. “We’re going to fight this and get through this,” she said. “We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now. We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time. First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that.”

Teresa and Joe have been married since 1999 and share four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. Right now, they are her main focus.

“It’s been a lot for [them] to take this all in,” TheNew York Times bestselling author said. “It’s sad for the children because they’re innocent in all of this, and they’re probably thinking, ‘Why is this happening?’ They’re smart, so they get it. Like, ‘OK, you made a mistake. He’s doing what he has to do. Then now why isn’t my dad coming home?'”

The Bravo personality also added she feels her family is being treated differently because of their fame.

“I don’t think my family would be going through this if I wasn’t in the spotlight,” she said. “… Not the show, the spotlight. Being in the public eye.”

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

