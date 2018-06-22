Will Roseanne Be Killed Off on ‘The Conners’?

Is Roseanne getting the Dan Conner treatment? ABC announced the official pick up of a Roseanne spinoff titled The Conners on Thursday, June 21, which will include the entire cast from the 2018 spinoff except Roseanne Barr. But how will the show continue without its lead?

When the reboot was announced, the following description was released: “After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

So, is the “sudden turn of events” a death? The original show killed off John Goodman’s Dan, so it’s definitely not out of the picture. Many fans took to Twitter following the announcement to share their thoughts:

Here’s how they should do the Roseanne spin-off. Kill off Roseanne and say she died of Ambien overdose. I think it works. — Skullibrandi (@crippledegg) June 22, 2018

what if abc had just killed off the roseanne character and let the show go on? oh wait 😏 — Cam Soprano (@cameronsoprano) June 22, 2018

I'm guessing Roseanne will be killed off. Ambien overdose? #TheConnors — Geoff Wilson (@GeoffyWilson) June 22, 2018

Following the renewal news, the cast released a joint statement:

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

The original reboot was axed after 65-year-old Barr’s racist tweet about White House aide Valerie Jarrett. She later apologized and claimed she was “Ambien tweeting.”

Barr released a statement following the news on Thursday. “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” the comedian said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

The Conners will air this fall on ABC on Tuesday 8 p.m. ET.

