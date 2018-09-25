50 and fabulous! As Will Smith celebrates his 50th birthday on Tuesday, September 25, Us Weekly is taking a look back at his cutest moments with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple, who wed in December 1997, have been constantly open about the highs and lows of their 20-year marriage. Watch the video above!

“We’ve survived,” Will told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “That’s the thing that is difficult if people don’t understand about love you think it’s all flowers and everything, but love gets created by making it together.”

In August, Will and Jada, 47, celebrated the fact that they have known each other for more than half their lives. “Can you believe it? A whole lotta growth and miracles along the way. I’m proud of us,” Jada wrote on Instagram on August 1.

The couple are parents of two kids, Jaden 20, and Willow, 17. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also dad of son Trey, 25, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

