Netflix’s One Day has quickly become one of the most popular shows on the platform, premiering its 14 episodes on February 8, 2024 — and fans can’t get enough (tissues).

It seems, however, that those episodes are most likely all viewers will get, as the show was developed as a limited series. A second season is even less likely seeing as how things end on the final episode.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about season 2 of One Day.

What Is ‘One Day’ About?

Starring The White Lotus‘s Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew and Ambika Mod as Emma Morley, the show is based on a book written by David Nicholls and was previously adapted into a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

The story follows two college grads Dexter and Emma, who hook up on their graduation night in 1998 despite coming from very different social circles. Over the next two decades, the friends go through multiple life changes together, in an ultimate will-they, won’t-they relationship that ultimately ends in tragedy.

“One Day was just by far and away the biggest and best opportunity to follow and improve on what I had just done,” Mod told Elle in February 2024. “As a young woman of color, there’s just not that many roles out there. I was feeling quite disappointed by a lot of things I was auditioning for. I also just remembered how much I f–king loved the book and how much it meant to me when I was young, how much the story stuck with me. I’m hesitant to call it a romance or a love story, but I think it’s one of the best love stories out there.”

How Does ‘One Day’ Season 2 End?

Warning: spoilers ahead.

In the final episode, Emma and Dexter finally get together, get married and start to plan their future — with Emma even revealing she wants to have a baby. As viewers finally can breathe a sigh of relief, tragedy strikes. While attempting to meet Dexter at a viewing for a house they hope to buy together, Emma is hit by a car while riding her bicycle and dies.

Will There Be a ‘One Day’ Season 2?

As the story One Day is based on is covered throughout the first season, there isn’t any more literary material to work on for a potential second season. The show was only written as a limited series, plus, Emma being dead might also make creating more storylines as it relates to Dexter pretty tricky.

However, with the rising popularity of the show, Netflix might try to find a way. Fingers crossed!