Xander Schauffele Credits 'Super Supportive' Wife Maya for His Success

Xander Schauffele is having one of the most dominant years of professional golf in recent memory, and he’s got his solid support system back at home to thank for his success.

Schauffele — who won The Open Championship in July, just two months after the 30-year-old took home his first major at May’s PGA Championship — exclusively spoke to Us Weekly last month after hoisting the Claret Jug at Scotland’s Royal Troon, and he couldn’t help but give credit to his wife, Maya, and their two beloved pooches.

“We just moved to Florida in this last year,” Schauffele said. “Part of that was my wife and my dogs being so close to tournaments, we can travel all together. It’s definitely a reason for me playing even better. Just having that sense of home and that concrete foundation.”

Schauffele continued, “My wife and my dogs, that is my family right now. I don’t have any kids.”

Related: PGA Champion Xander Schauffele and Maya’s Relationship Timeline PGA Champion Xander Schauffele’s wife, Maya Lowe Schauffele, has been by his side long before he embarked on his impressive golf career. The couple began dating in 2014. At the time, the athlete was attending college at San Diego State University while playing for their collegiate golf team. Maya, for her part, was studying public […]

The couple met while both attending San Diego State University in 2014 and got married in 2021, where both of their dogs were on hand for the festivities.

“Coming home and being able to see them, none of them really care about golf too much,” Schauffele said with a laugh.

Maya is a regular at her husband’s tournaments, even accompanying him to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, where Schauffele began his quest for a gold medal representing Team USA on Thursday, August 1. The American squad is composed of Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark.

“My wife just wants me to be happy, that’s really what it is,” Schauffele acknowledged. “I’m so lucky she lets me be so selfish and play golf for a living. She’s super supportive every single week.”

Schauffele admitted he has a difficult time sitting still, even during his off weeks when “we’re supposed to be relaxing.”

“She knows that I have to go practice and she just lets me do my thing,” he continued, “There’s no resentment there. I feel super fortunate to have someone like Maya by my side pushing me along.”

Schauffele called his wife and their dogs “his comfort zone” and joked that they do a nice job of keeping him humble.

Related: Xander Schauffele Details British Open Rager That Lasted Until 2:30 A.M. Let it be clear, Xander Schauffele knows how to celebrate. After winning the 152nd Open Championship on Sunday, July 21, Schauffele, 30, basked in the glow of victory with his family and friends until the early morning hours. “A little bit of drinking, a little bit of reminiscing, a little bit of talking, a little […]

“I don’t need to talk about golf,” he said. “They don’t care who I am. My dogs don’t care about me or what I’ve done.”

It might not be easy for him, but Schauffele did say Maya can sometimes influence her husband to stop thinking about golf, albeit briefly.

“If I’m taking a day off, I’ll usually spend it with her,” he noted. “Depending on where we are, we’ll try meeting up with some friends. Just back to what feels normal and have a few moments away from the game.”

The men’s Olympic golf tournament — being played at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France — will conclude on Sunday, August 4, with Schauffele looking to add a medal to his growing list of hardware.