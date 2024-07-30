Scottie Scheffler made the 2024 Paris Olympics a family affair.

The pro golfer, 28, was spotted in the audience watching the USA women’s gymnastics team bring home the gold medal on Tuesday, July 30.

Scottie was seated with his wife, Meredith Scheffler, and their 2-month-old son, Bennett, who was dressed in USA-themed attire.

One day before the event, Scottie shared photos of himself exploring Paris alongside Meredith and Bennett. “Made it to Paris & Bennett loved the Louvre 😂 #parisolympics,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 29.

Scottie is set to compete in the Olympics beginning Thursday, August 1. “It’s been a fun week so far,” he said during a press conference on Monday. “Definitely excited to be here. Representing our country is very special. Trying to do a little bit while still playing in the tournament. Obviously my biggest priority is showing up ready to play this week, but I definitely want to experience a little bit of the Olympics.”

The couple welcomed their first baby on May 8. “Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much,” Scottie wrote via Instagram the following week.

One month after Bennett’s birth, Scottie and Meredith brought their son to The Memorial tournament. After Scottie won the tournament, the couple were seen celebrating with their little one.

“Wanna say hi? That’s your daddy!” Meredith said as Scottie came over to embrace them. “He’s so proud of you.” Meredith gave Bennett to Scottie while applause erupted in the crowd.

Ahead of Bennett’s arrival, Scottie opened up about how he plans to prioritize parenthood.

“I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child,” he told USA Today in April. “But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. … But I still love competing. I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that’s for sure.”

Before playing The Masters in April, he told ESPN that he was willing to walk away from the tournament if Meredith went into labor. “If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home,” he said.

As he narrowed in on a win, he told reporters that the tournament’s outcome wasn’t everything.

“Right now, the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it’s baby coming pretty soon,” Scottie said. He ultimately won The Masters by four strokes.