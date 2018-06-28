XXXTentacion’s team released the music video for his song “Sad!” on Thursday, June 28, just 10 days after the rapper was killed in a suspected robbery.

The eerie video opens with the 20-year-old attending a funeral for his old self at a church. The dead body rises from the coffin and picks a fight with his new self. The two versions exchange punches in front of a group of mourners seated in nearby pews. The visual ends with the onscreen text: “You have done well at battling yourself. Your demon seems to honor your efforts. Are you satisfied?” It then fades to black and closes with the message: “Long Live Prince X.”

The posthumous release came one day after thousands of XXXTentacion’s fans attended his memorial service at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The New York Times reported that the open-casket viewing showed the musician dressed in a denim jacket and surrounded by black flowers. Photos and videos were displayed on the screens inside the arena.

The Florida native (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on June 18. He was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

A 22-year-old suspect named Dedrick Devonshay Williams was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on June 20. He was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. Authorities later identified a person of interest named Robert Allen. They are seeking to question the 22-year-old about XXXTentacion’s murder, but Allen has not been named as a suspect or charged.

The MC’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced on Instagram on June 21 that her son was expecting a baby before his death. She shared a photo of a sonogram and wrote, “He left us a final gift.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!