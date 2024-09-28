The cast of Yellowstone is sharing all about the new season without star Kevin Costner – including how they had little idea what was happening with their characters when they received the scripts.

“Basically everything is blacked out except for your lines,” Jen Landon, who portrays ranch hand Teeter, said in a teaser video released by Paramount Network on Friday, September 27.

Dawn Olivieri, who plays Sarah Atwood, added, “I don’t know what she did, she doesn’t know what I did. We can’t tell each other.”

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, explained, “This season has been very secretive.”

Other cast members who appeared in the video include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser, while Costner – who played Dutton patriarch John Dutton and exited the series after the first part of the final season – unsurprisingly did not appear in the clip. How the series will handle his exit is still under wraps.

Though details of storylines are sparse, viewers have been promised that there are “tons of surprises” in store for the final run.

“It has brought me to tears, and I think people are going to really, really love it,” Grimes, 40, said.

Fans got a glimpse of what they can expect in the second half of season 5 in the dramatic first trailer, which was released in August.

Despite his much-discussed exit from the show, Costner appeared in the teaser, albeit entirely in flashbacks from earlier seasons. “Legacy. If you build something worth having, someone’s gonna try and take it,” Costner (as John Dutton) intones in the clip.

An interesting note about the teaser, however, is that it didn’t say anything about this being the show’s last installment, as the new episodes are simply described as “the epic return” of Yellowstone rather than the lead-up to its series finale.

Paramount Network announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone would end with season 5B, which was originally scheduled to premiere in November of that year, but production was subsequently delayed because of the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Costner confirmed his exit in June, just one month after the network announced the final season.

Though fans of the Western drama were bummed about the show wrapping, an August report from industry newsletter Puck said the show was returning for a sixth season, and that multiple stars are in talks to sign deals. It has not yet been confirmed that the show will go on for season 6.