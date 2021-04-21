Whether you’re #TeamJosh, #TeamCharles, #TeamLiza or all of the above — it’s possible! — everyone will get the appropriate ending when Younger wraps up this year, creator Darren Star exclusively told Us Weekly.

“I don’t think you can assume anything with Younger, but I think you can assume that I really think all the characters of the show do get their happy ending. I really do,” Star, 59, told Us before adding, “I think they get the ending that they deserve.”

The Sex and the City creator noted that he worked hard with the writers to create “satisfying, believable and emotional endings” to each story that has been told over the seven seasons.

“There’s sort of, like, twists and turns in the final episode, which is an hour-long episode, until the very last moment,” he told Us. “The show doesn’t really, let’s say, stick the landing until that very last scene. It’s a fun season, and I hope it’s going to leave the audience happy and satisfied at the end.”

The Emily in Paris producer explained that there were many moments over the course of the series where the writers didn’t agree on story lines — and that was the same when it came to the ending.

“The last episode, there was a lot, a lot, a lot of discussion over many months before COVID and many months after COVID when we came back and did it again,” Star told Us. “We were still arguing about the same thing we were arguing about, like, six months before, you know, there was just a lot of ways for the story to have gone, and I think in the end, I think we found the way that felt right. It feels right.”

During the first four episodes of the final season, which are currently streaming on Paramount+, Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles (Peter Hermann) split after she turns down his marriage proposal. So, does that mean there’s room for a reunion with Josh (Nico Tortorella)?

“I think there’s always something going on between Josh and Liza. There’s never not been something going on,” Tortorella, 32, told Us ahead of the final season. “They have a special love that is everlasting. It’s the type of love that just doesn’t go away overnight. They’ve created this bond that’s familial at its core. They show up for each other, they take care of each other. That just doesn’t disappear. So, there is hope. I just think it is potentially a different image than what anyone has.”

New episodes of Younger debut on Paramount+ on Thursdays.