It used to be all about Liza and her secret but season 5 of Younger is changing the game. In the new trailer, the leading lady (Sutton Foster) is seen getting very close to Josh (Nico Tortorella), actually making out with a bearded Charles (Peter Hermann) and kissing a mystery man on a bench?! This new guy does look her age so maybe it’s someone she met before she got her new job? Or maybe it’s another man she’s lying to? So many questions!

But Liza’s not the only one getting romantic this season. Kelsey (Hilary Duff) is back at it with Zane (Charles Michael Davis). Now that he works at the company, it’s safe to say their relationship is about to get much more complicated. She’s seen kissing him in the trailer, but also cozying up to a new man, played by The Magicians’ Jason Ralph.

“I’ve kind of been seeing both of them,” Kelsey tells Liza about her romances. When Liza scolds her for keeping it a secret, Kesley has the perfect response. “You have been gaslighting an entire company since I met you. Can I have one secret?”

Also spotted kissing in the video: Maggie (Debi Mazar) and a mystery woman.

So, what’s in store? Early on in the season, “someone very important finds out [Liza’s secret],” Duff told Us Weekly. “Everyone’s talking about the truth and what it means.” Plus, as most of the series has been, season 5 will be all about women empowerment and will take on the #MeToo movement. “We hit it head-on, showing how it affects our world at Empirical Press,” Foster noted, adding that there’s a ton of surprises so don’t ever look away.

The Broadway alum added: “Every script that I’ve read, I’ve gasped.”

Younger returns to TVLand Tuesday, June 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

