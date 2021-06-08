All good things must come to an end. That’s the case with Younger, which will come to a dramatic conclusion on Thursday, June 10.

During the one-hour series finale, Charles (Peter Hermann) apologizes to Liza (Sutton Foster) for giving her an ultimatum that pulled them apart for nearly the entire season.

“I know our past has been rocky and it’s taken me a while to get here,” he tells her while they lie in bed together in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I just know what makes me happy and to pretend anything else would be just lying to myself.”

After telling him he has nothing to apologize for, Liza adds, “I think I’ve told enough lies for the both of us.”

With that, they make a pact for the future of their relationship. “Only the truth from now on,” he says. “Even if it hurts.”

Ahead of the final season, the Blue Bloods actor, 53, detailed the “complicated” dynamic between Liza and Charles throughout the series.

“Here are two people who are deeply in each other’s hearts and they both have very specific and complicated relationships with intimacy and with opening their lives to another person,” he told Us exclusively. “You just watch them negotiate that, and negotiate that sometimes elegantly and sometimes inelegantly, like life — sometimes we do it really beautifully and sometimes we just don’t. And we look back and we say, ‘Man, I could have done that better,’ but in the moment, we always feel justified in what we’re doing because we’re hurt or we’re scared, or we’re stupid, or sometimes we’re just filled with incredible amounts of grace. And we look back at those moments and go, ‘Wow, that was really beautiful.’ And often [it’s] not, and we do things that are just bad, so there’s lots of that.”

As for whether they’ll end up together in the end, creator Darren Star told Us everyone gets the ending “they deserve” — but that doesn’t mean every fan will be pleased.

“There’s sort of, like, twists and turns in the final episode, which is an hour-long episode, until the very last moment,” he said ahead of season 5. “The show doesn’t really, let’s say, stick the landing until that very last scene. It’s a fun season, and I hope it’s going to leave the audience happy and satisfied at the end.”

The series finale of Younger will debut on Paramount+ Thursday, June 10.