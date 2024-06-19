Yvie Oddly is over drag competition shows after two stints in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe, but there’s one gig that would draw them back to reality TV.

“Get me on The Traitors. Get me in!” Yvie, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing their new memoir, All About Yvie: Into the Oddity.

Yvie, who won season 11 of Drag Race before returning for All Stars season 7, explained that drag reality TV feels too personal now — but a non-drag competition show isn’t off the table.

“I’m really competitive and I love reality TV,” Yvie continued. “So I’d do anything that doesn’t put my personal art form as being the thing that determines whether or not I deserve to be a human being. [But] if we’re talking about my shady-ass personality, get me in The Traitors.”

The Traitors, which airs on Peacock, is currently filming its third season. Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen is set to appear in the new episodes alongside reality stars including The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and The Bachelorette‘s Gabby Windey. Previously, the only other Drag Race contestant to star on The Traitors was Peppermint in season 2, but her time was cut short after Trishelle Cannatella mistook her for a traitor rather than a faithful in the first episode.

Asked whether they’d rather be a traitor or a faithful, Yvie said they’d be happy either way.

“I really like the duality of the fact that in every faithful person there is a traitor, and in every traitor there is a faithful person,” they explained. “So whatever you see me as, baby!”

While Yvie’s famous laugh might seem like too easy a giveaway for a traitor, the reality star actually thinks the attribute could throw people off the scent.

“They’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, it’s too obvious, they can’t choose the Disney villain,’” Yvie said. “And you could!”

Though Yvie’s reality TV aspirations no longer include drag-based competitions, their book makes it clear that Drag Race changed their life (mostly) for the better.

“Everything is so dramatically different for me,” they told Us. “It changes the way that you move through the world. It changed my relationships with other people in general. It changed how I interact with other people. And at first, it wasn’t necessarily a positive thing. It was like, ‘I don’t care if you know me,’ but now it’s like, ‘Wow.’ You get to see somebody that you never thought you’d see. And I get the chance to show you that even though I’m so far away and in these pictures and on that TV show, I’m still human. I’m still here to hug you. I’d love to laugh with you, and if you’re hot, we can make out. And if you’re not hot, we can make out.”

All About Yvie: Into the Oddity is out now.