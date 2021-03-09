In case Nobody Was Listening! Zayn Malik took to Twitter to express his feelings on the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards — and it’s safe to say he won’t be tuning in.

“F–k the grammys and everyone associated,” the singer, 28, tweeted on Tuesday, March 9. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

The former One Direction singer, who released his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening, in January, is only the latest artist to slam the awards show, set to air on CBS on Sunday, March 14. After the nominations were announced in November 2020, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and more called out the show after being snubbed.

“You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” the “Blinding Lights” singer, 31, tweeted at the time, calling the show “corrupt” after he was completely shut out despite his successful album After Hours, which topped multiple Billboard charts throughout the year.

While he went on to perform the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, the Canada native still was very angry about the lack of recognition by the Recording Academy — and what it meant for the industry overall.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere,” he told Billboard magazine in January. “I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think.”

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, noted that he wasn’t expecting nominations because he was confident but because those around him told him that he would be honored. “The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year,'” he shared. “We were all very confused.”

The Weeknd added that the three Grammys he has “mean nothing” now and called for change within the industry. “In the last 61 years of the Grammys, only 10 Black artists have won Album of the Year. I don’t want to make this about me,” he added. “That’s just a fact.”

The Grammy Awards are set to air on CBS Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.