New music from Zayn Malik is officially on the way.

Malik made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 13 to promote his upcoming fourth album, Room Under the Stairs, walking out on stage to hand Jimmy Fallon a coffee mug and a note card.

“Jimmy, look to your right for my album. My new single ‘What I Am’ is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, available May 17. Hope you’ll check it out,” the note read.

Malik quietly exited the studio after playing a clip of the new single, leaving Fallon (and the audience) excited for more.

Earlier in March, Malik began teasing his next project via Instagram. He first shared a video montage that hinted at the inspiration behind his album on March 8.

“I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being,” he said in the clip. “My ambitions, my fears … and for them to have a connection with that. And that’s why it’s so raw, you know?”

He proceeded to share more over the coming weeks, including a teaser of the album’s first single. “If I told you I loved you, would you say that it’s f—ked up? 15.03.2024,” he wrote via Instagram.

Scroll down for everything to know about Malik’s fourth album:

When Is Zayn Malik’s Album Coming Out?

Room Under the Stairs will be released on May 17.

Did Zayn Malik Make a Country Album?

Fans previously wondered whether the former One Direction singer would be exploring a new genre after Rolling Stone reported that Malik worked with producer Dave Cobb on his new record. Cobb is known for collaborating with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and more.

“Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul,” Cobb told the outlet.

What Inspired Zayn Malik’s New Music?

During his 2023 appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” Malik hinted that his fourth album had “a different sound” than what listeners might be used to. “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. … And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff,” he continued. “My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

(Malik welcomed daughter Khai, his first baby with now-ex Gigi Hadid, in September 2020.)

When Is Zayn Malik’s 1st Single Dropping?

“What I Am,” the first single from Malik’s upcoming album, will debut on March 15.