Is Zayn Malik going country?

Fans are convinced the former One Direction member is dipping into the unexpected genre for his upcoming album after Grammy-winning country music producer Dave Cobb spoke about the project in a February 28 interview with Rolling Stone.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it,” said Cobb, who is coproducing the album. “I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans.”

“Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul,” he added.

Cobb is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and has previously collaborated with artists such as Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and John Prine.

Related: Zayn Malik's Dating History: Perrie Edwards, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and More Zayn Malik has had his share of high-profile relationships, sparking romances with fellow stars including Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and model Gigi Hadid. After Malik rose to fame in boy band One Direction, he started dating Edwards after they met on the set of The X Factor UK in 2011 when 1D returned for a […]

With Malik potentially pulling a reverse Taylor Swift, if you will, fans on social media have shared some mixed reactions.

“Zayn is a very very versatile artist. Let’s give him a chance with this country music,” one fan wrote, while another X user wrote, “zayn going country?? i’m sick [to] my stomach.”

The last time Malik teased new music was during his “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance last year.

Related: See Halsey, Nelly and More Stars Who Went Country Yeehaw! Stars like Hayden Panettiere, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew McConaughey have all stepped out of their comfort zones to get into the Nashville groove. Click through to see some famous faces that have gone country!

“I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me,” he revealed. “And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

Malik, who shares daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has three previous albums — 2016’s Mind of Mine, 2018’s Icarus and 2021’s Nobody is Listening. Additionally, he released a solo project called Yellow Tape in September 2021, when he dropped a Dropbox link on Twitter, giving fans access to multiple rap songs including tracks “Believe Me” and “Grimez,” as well as another titled “Yellow Tape 47.”

On one notable track, “Believe Me,” it appeared as though Malik opened up about his experience with fatherhood.

Related: Breaking Down One Direction’s Solo Careers by the Numbers Since One Direction’s 2016 split, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have had varying levels of success in the music industry. All five original members have embarked on solo careers, with Malik becoming the first to do so after abruptly leaving the boy band in March 2015. He subsequently signed […]

“Me, I’m feeling grown, since I had my daughter. Now I had to change my goals and become a father and I learned this on my own. This is the life I chose,” the X Factor UK alum rapped.

The former boy band member’s pivot to country music follows a trend with artists like Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Post Malone stepping into the genre recently.

Beyoncé is set to release her next album Renaissance Act II in March, but already dropped two singles from the project, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the latter of which made her the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the US country chart.