Fans are getting a first look at Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut in Blink Twice, which stars her fiancé, Channing Tatum.

“So, everybody’s dead,” Tatum, 43, begins in the trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, April 23, as a building erupts into flames. “How about we start at the beginning?”

With a snap, the building reverts back to its original state during daylight hours. In a flashback, billionaire Slater King (Tatum) invites Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) to his private island.

The trip starts off in a lavish way with cocktails and gourmet plates of food being served to the guests between relaxing swims in the pool. Things take a turn when the guests are asked to hand over their phones and mysterious things begin to transpire on the island.

The film, originally titled Pussy Island, also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Adria Arjona, Geena Davis, Simon Rex, Christian Slater and Liz Caribel. Producers include Kravitz, Bruce Cohen, Garret Levitz and Tiffany Persons. Jordan Harkins and Stacy Perskie serve as executive producers.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Tatum took to Instagram to gush over the project. “Make memories…tomorrow,” he wrote on Monday, April 22. “I have so much that I can’t wait to share, because this project is near and dear to my heart in more ways than I can count.”

Tatum told WSJ. Magazine in 2022 that he “didn’t know” Kravitz, 35, before the pair met for the film. “When we first met the movie was pretty different than its form now, but the themes were the same,” he said at the time. “All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest.”

Kravitz previously admitted that she had Tatum in mind when she was writing his character. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she told Deadline in June 2021.

After Kravitz and Tatum worked together “closely,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “things turned romantic fast.”

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” the insider said in August 2021. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too.”

Us confirmed the couple’s engagement in October 2023. Since then, Zoë’s famous dad, Lenny Kravitz, has repeatedly sung the praises of his future son-in-law.

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” Lenny, 59, told E! News in December 2023. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23.