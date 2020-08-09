Zoe Kravitz Criticizes Hulu’s Lack of Diversity Following ‘High Fidelity’ Cancellation

Not having it. One day after Hulu canceled her series High Fidelity, Zoë Kravitz criticized the streaming giant for its lack of shows starring women of color.

The Big Little Lies star, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6, to share some behind-the-scenes photos of her High Fidelity castmates and send them some love.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck,” she wrote.

Famous pals including Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Questlove flooded the comments section to express their disappointment with Hulu’s decision.

“NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season,“ Waithe, 36, wrote.

Questlove added, “WHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTT!!!?????????!!!!!!!!!!!??? Why do I always find out about tragic s— this way?!”

It was Thompson’s reply that got a response from Kravitz, however. The Dear White People actress, 36, simply added, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.”

In response Kravitz wrote, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

The Divergent actress starred as Rob in the TV remake of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack. Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, also starred in the film.

“I’ve always been a fan of the book and the film regardless of the fact that she was in it,” Kravitz told E! News earlier this year. “But I think it’s a cool thing that she was a part of it. And it feels like a very cool, serendipitous, full-circle situation for sure.”