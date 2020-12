2. Fiona Apple, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

After a too-long hiatus, the baroque pop master returned with an instant classic. Her lyrics more vivid than ever, Apple explored the theme of oppression with a fine-tooth comb, urging survivors to free themselves from toxic situations. Despite its often dark and brutally honest subject matter, the project is the Grammy winner’s most humorous to date — one of many reasons to give it a spin.