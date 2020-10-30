Has Ariana Grande finally found everlasting love? It sure seems that way based on her new album!

Positions, which was released on Friday, October 30, is a love letter to the Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. Across 14 tracks, she takes fans through the couple’s journey so far — from the first time she laid eyes on the real estate agent (“Motive”) to the moment she started falling for him (“Obvious”) to her hopes for their future (“West Side”).

Grande, 27, also sings about her sex life like never before (the album is titled Positions, after all). She walks listeners through some of her favorite moves in the bedroom in “34+35” and finds creative ways to get freaky on the road in “Nasty.”

Not all of Positions is about the present and future though. The pop star makes a subtle reference to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in the title track of her sixth studio effort. The single takes fans back to Grande’s whirlwind engagement to the Saturday Night Live star, 26, who had an interlude named after him on her 2018 album, Sweetener. She also honors her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in “Off the Table,” wondering if love is “completely off the table” in the wake of the 26-year-old rapper’s death from a drug overdose.

“By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f–k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had,” the “7 Rings” singer said of Miller in a 2019 Vogue interview. “I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming … less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

Positions is the follow-up to Grande’s 2019 album, Thank U, Next, which spawned No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned an Album of the Year nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards. She nearly broke the internet on October 14 when she announced that Positions would be out “this month.”

Scroll through the gallery below for a breakdown of each song on the album!