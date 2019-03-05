All about Cassie! Before vying for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, Cassie Randolph appeared on another reality TV show, Young Once.

The docuseries, which premiered on Castle in 2015, follows her friendships, relationships and career aspirations against a backdrop of Christianity. Cassie’s religious upbringing weighs heavily on her heart as she paves her personal and professional path.

Although the Southern California native spends a great deal of time with her ex-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson on the show, Underwood isn’t fazed by his former frontrunner’s history.

“I haven’t watched that show, so I can’t really speak on it. I didn’t know Cassie while she was filming that show,” the former NFL player exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I mean, good for them if that was her relationship and she made the choice to go pursue another relationship and to come onto The Bachelor. I can only speak for my experiences and going on and stepping foot onto this franchise is one of the best things that I’ve ever done.”

Cassie has also spoken out about the show and cleared the air about her relationship with Tiongson, who she dated from 2015 to 2016 while taping the show’s first season. However, the pair had broken up when they started shooting season 2 in the summer of 2018.

“Over the summer, unexpectedly and out of the blue, we were contacted by [Young Once] and learned they were considering a S2 — a follow up on some of the original cast. This again put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps,” Cassie wrote via Instagram in February. “One of the storylines highlighted is our drawn out/complex relationship and the challenges of us staying friends post breakup and whether it is possible or not. We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for Bachelor.”

Although she captured Underwood’s heart, Cassie self-eliminated during the Monday, March 4, episode of The Bachelor after telling him that she wasn’t in love, which prompted him to jump the fence.

