10 Things I Hate About You Cast Where Are They Now

Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell played Mr. Morgan, Kat and Patrick’s English teacher. (His class was the one where she read her infamous poem out loud.) When he filmed the movie, the actor was already on the ‘90s TV show Veronica’s Closet, and he quickly scored a main role in 1999’s Galaxy Quest. He’s continued acting ever since, with appearances in TV shows like Ed and Brothers in the early 2000s. Mitchell starred on NCIS: New Orleans from 2014 to 2021 and on Fear the Walking Dead from 2018 to 2021. He shares three children with his wife, Carol Mitchell.