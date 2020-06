Cheryl Blossom (Riverdale)

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) revealed her attraction to women in a candid conversation with Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), who would eventually become her girlfriend, in season 2. Petsch revealed in a Q&A in 2018 that Cheryl is “figuring out her sexuality” but she said that she and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa “have figured out that Cheryl is a lesbian.”