Kurt Hummel (Glee)

Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) was the first openly gay character on the Fox series. In the show’s freshman season, Kurt struggled with his feelings for Finn Hudson (Corey Monteith) and later kicked a field goal for the high school football team while performing Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies” dance. Kurt eventually entered a relationship with Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss), the lead member of the Dalton Academy Warblers.