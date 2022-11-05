Cancel OK
Nostalgia

2000s Pop Stars, Then and Now: Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Jesse McCartney, More

 From left: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Pink

Pink cultivated a following in 2000 when she topped the charts with her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home. She set herself apart from other pop starlets, thanks to her short, rosy-hued hair and confrontational R&B-inspired anthems such as “There You Go” and “You Make Me Sick.” While she found initial success with her pop-urban sound, the singer adopted a pop-rock vibe on her 2002 LP, Missundaztood, which was a massive commercial success. Since then, the three-time Grammy winner has released six subsequent solo albums. She is married to retired motocross star Carey Hart, with whom she shares daughter Willow and son Jameson.

