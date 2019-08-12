There was no shortage of fun at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 11! Celebrities including the Jonas Brothers, John Stamos, Taylor Swift, the Bella Twins and Riverdale’s KJ Apa were among the stars who slayed the red carpet — and had fun backstage.

Brie Bella, 35, couldn’t help but poke fun at Nikki, 35, and her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, ahead of the event that took place in Hermosa Beach, California. While the professional dancer dipped his lady for a photo opportunity, Brie jokingly pulled Nikki’s leg, making for a funny snap.

Nikki and Chigvintsev, 37, have been linked since January, but just recently made their relationship official — and couldn’t be happier about the decision.

“Oh my gosh. It feels so good!” Nikki gushed to Us Weekly last month. “I don’t have to hide it. I’m such a grabby person, like, so PDA. And there’d be times I would just want to grab him so much, and then I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I got to pretend like I don’t know you.’ But it’s fun. It’s nice ’cause now it’s kind of like having freedom. We could do whatever we want and it’s all good.”

Added Chigvintsev of the decision to keep mum at first: “It was so new for both of us we didn’t want everyone to jump to conclusions that it’s going to lead to something serious. And it did. … It was going fast.”

Apa, 22, meanwhile, greeted Robert Downey Jr. at the event, and Swift, 29, accepted the show’s first-ever Icon Award that came in the form of a surfboard with photos of her cats plastered on it.

“I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen are mistakes are inevitable. Sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly you can ace life and never make mistakes. But it’s normal to make mistakes,” the Me! songstress said in her powerful speech. “If you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened, or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal. That’s what going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We’re all going to have a few scratches on us. … Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please.”

