9 Reasons Why the Bella Twins Are Relatable AF

Total Bellas is back! Nikki and Brie Bella return for the fifth season of their E! reality show, which takes a look at their lives as former WWE Superstars, businesswomen and one big happy family.

The twin sisters, 36, live next door to each other and support each other through everything. During season 5, Brie tells husband Daniel Bryan that she’s not sure she wants to have more kids — only to find out she’s pregnant.

Oddly enough, Nikki is also hitting major milestones in her life. She and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev get engaged during the upcoming season and less than a month later, she finds out that she, too, is pregnant.

Through it all, the twins remain by each other’s side — even when they are butting heads. Scroll through the gallery below for all the ways they’re relatable AF!