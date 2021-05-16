Ed Partied in Vegas With Other Women After His Split From Liz

Liz confirmed she and Ed called it quits one month before shooting the tell-all. “Ed loves to rush our relationship,” she detailed. “When we finally became a couple, the next week I was meeting his daughter, the next week I was meeting his sister, his brother. I was thrown in multiple situations I was not prepared for. It took me months to introduce him to my grandparents — months for that to happen — to break up two weeks later.”

Ed agreed they “moved way too fast.” Liz then accused him of partying with other women two days after their breakup. “You blocked me and went to Vegas and ranted about your sugar babies. I didn’t expect to be dumped and then him be out in Vegas living the life,” she said, to which he replied, “I’m trying to fill my emptiness. We broke up, and I went to Vegas. By the way, I haven’t been with anyone.”