Natalie Mordovtseva

The Ukraine native, 37, starred on seasons 7 and 8 of 90 Day Fiancé with Mike Youngquist before appearing on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After their messy relationship ended, she left her estranged husband and is looking for a new man in Florida. However, she discovers that American dating customs are very different than those in Ukraine.